Authorities in Western Australia have expanded the emergency warning area for a bushfire burning near Kwinana, south of Perth.

The warning is now for an area bounded by McLaughlan Road, Thomas Road, Mason Road, Leath Road, Hogg Road and Hope Valley Road.

It spans parts of the suburbs of The Spectacles, Orelia, Medina, Naval Base, Postans, Kwinana Beach and Hope Valley.

There is a threat to lives and homes and people in the area need to act immediately to survive.

05:28 PM -Bushfire EMERGENCY WARNING for THE SPECTACLES, ORELIA, MEDINA, NAVAL BASE, POSTANS, KWINANA BEACH and HOPE VALLEY in CITY OF KWINANA: https://t.co/ZSEIQCTb4B — DFES (@dfes_wa) January 3, 2021

The alert level was upgraded when the fire jumped Abercrombie Road on Sunday afternoon.

The blaze started near the intersection of Thomas Road and Gilmore Avenue in Orelia.

Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) district officer Adrian Hamill told the ABC that authorities were ramping up their attack on the fire.

“We’ve currently got a lot of resources proceeding, or have just recently arrived, at our control point,” he said.

“Over the last hour [we have] increased all the resources to combat this and gain access.

“It’s moving through some bushland mostly but it’s headed towards some heavy infrastructure.”

Bit close to home for my liking pic.twitter.com/DPtKtHOpzT — 💜Purrrplegrrrl💜 (@purrrplegrrrl) January 3, 2021

Mr Hamill said crews were hoping to contain the blaze before it reached the nearby Perth Motorplex.

DFES said the fire front was burning in an east-south-easterly direction at 1 kilometre per hour.

A bushfire watch and act is in place for people in an area bounded by the Mandurah Rail Line, Wellard Road, Mandurah Road, Mason Road, Leath Road and Thomas Road in parts of Parmelia, Calista, Orelia, Medina, Kwinana Town Centre, East Rockingham and Kwinana Beach.

Conditions are changing and there is a possible threat to lives and homes.

05:52 PM -Bushfire EMERGENCY WARNING for parts of GOSNELLS and MARTIN in CITY OF GOSNELLS: https://t.co/ZSEIQCTb4B — DFES (@dfes_wa) January 3, 2021

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) said the fire was moving fast in a north-north-westerly direction and is out of control and unpredictable.

It has closed a number of roads in the area, including parts of Thomas Road, Abercrombie Road and Rockingham Road.

Aerial support has been sent to assist ground crews.

DFES said about 70 hectares have been burnt so far.

Wundowie fire remains at watch-and-act level

Meanwhile, a fire that threatened the small country town of Wundowie on Saturday has been contained but is not yet under control.

A watch and act remains in place for the fire, for people in an area bounded by Coates Road, Oyston Road, Douglas Road to Chedaring Road, Doys Road and north of Burma Road.

DFES said the blaze started near the intersection of Great Eastern Highway and Inkpen Road and was reported early afternoon.

About 900 homes in the area remain without power as crews work to restore infrastructure damaged by the fire.

About 150 firefighters are continuing to battle the stationary blaze.

A number of roads in the area have been closed, including parts of Great Eastern Highway, Hawke Avenue, Werribee Road and Coates Road.