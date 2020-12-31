Former prime minister Tony Abbott has been questioned and cleared by police after being accused of breaking Sydney’s strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Mr Abbott had been spotted riding his bike form the south zone to the north zone during the Northern Beaches lockdown.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing confirmed police had spoken to the former PM, who was not in breach of the rules.

He said Mr Abbott should’ve applied “some common sense”.

“That matter was investigated,” he said.

“[We] spoke to the former prime minister and formed the view he was not in breach of the health order as it applied at that time.

“But, you need to apply some common sense here … stay within your areas.”

NSW senator Kristina Keneally, who lives in the Northern Beaches, posted on Twitter that her neighbours were unhappy Mr Abbott had not stayed inside his area.

Mr Abbott lives in the southern part of the beaches region.

But Mr Willing made it clear no rules had been broken.

“He was out for a lawful excuse, exercising with another individual,” he said.