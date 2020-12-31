South Australia will reimpose a hard border with New South Wales from New Year’s Day in response to Sydney’s growing coronavirus outbreak.

Travellers from NSW will be banned from entering SA, unless they are essential travellers, returning South Australians or permanently relocating.

SA Premier Steven Marshall said a 100-kilometre buffer zone will apply for people living in border communities, including Broken Hill and Wentworth.

People transiting to SA via NSW will also have an exemption, provided they do not stop in NSW on the way.

“This morning we have received advice that would suggest we need to strengthen our border restrictions with New South Wales,” Mr Marshall said.

“As of midnight tonight, in fact one minute past midnight tonight, we will be putting a hard border back in place.

“This will have very few exceptions … only South Australians returning, people relocating permanently or essential workers will be exempt from this arrangement.

“The South Australians returning or those people relocating will need to do 14 days of mandatory self-isolation.”