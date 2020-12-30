Victoria’s two-month streak of no coronavirus community transmission has ended, with three new cases being diagnosed on Wednesday night.

The cases, reported to be in Mentone, Hallam and Mitcham and not in hotel quarantine, have been told to self-isolate.

A Victorian government spokeswoman said about 40 close contacts have been notified and also told to self-isolate.

A full list of exposure sites will be released later on Wednesday.

Urgent contact tracing is under way for the cases, which are believed to be linked to the New South Wales outbreak, where 18 new cases of community transmission were recorded on Wednesday.

Three new cases in Melbourne, which aren't in one place. Reportedly linked to the Sydney outbreak. It beggars belief after all we have learned & endured that NSW is still not going harder in suppressing the current outbreak. You don't play games with #COVID19Aus. pic.twitter.com/G4yJKOD23w — Stephen Parnis (@SParnis) December 30, 2020

Victoria on Wednesday morning marked 61 days without a local transmission of coronavirus and just one case of a returned traveller in her 20s in hotel quarantine.

There were only eight active cases, all in hotel quarantine or self-isolation, including seven international travellers and a teenage girl at home after contracting the virus in NSW.

The Victorian government said it remained a “long way” from opening its border with NSW.

Half of the new cases belong to the Sydney Northern Beaches cluster, while a second cluster has emerged in the city’s west, along with cases in Wollongong, south of Sydney.

Police Minister Lisa Neville said decisions about the border were being made on a daily basis, but based on health advice no one was ready to contemplate changes.

“We’re still a long way from that border being open,” she said.

Update: New border restrictions will come into effect from 11:59pm 31 December. If you have visited the Blue Mountains or Wollongong regions from 27 December, you have until then to return to Victoria. Thread ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/GFAMN380ku — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) December 30, 2020

Ms Neville wouldn’t rule out extending the red zone, with concern for cases outside the Northern Beaches.

“I know we were concerned about the Wollongong spread and the case there, and that occurred I think through churches, so we’ll continue to monitor this and if we need we’ll extend that red zone,” she said.

With 3 new #covid19aus cases detected in Vic, undetected spread is a possibility. Tomorrow is critical. If you're planning to attend a NYE party, please ask yourself if you have symptoms. If so, kindly get tested/stay home You might stop a super spreader event. — Dr Vyom Sharma (@drvyom) December 30, 2020

Ms Neville acknowledged the effect the border restrictions had on local communities, but said people were largely supportive.

“We all do want to say goodbye to this year, we all do hope that 2021 is a better year that we’ve got ahead but we don’t have a vaccine,” she said.

“It has been a very hard year and we have done an incredible thing as Victorians – let’s not risk it as we celebrate the end of 2020.”

Lax quarantine administration at Sydney Airport with literally hundreds of exemptions a week combined with discredited “proportionate” /hotspot strategy now having consequences in Victoria. Time for @GladysB and NSW to clobber #Coronavirus and take effective steps now. @SParnis https://t.co/kj7A34Hht7 — Bill Bowtell AO (@billbowtell) December 30, 2020

Despite Victoria’s two-month stretch without local transmission, and an overwhelming desire to see the back of 2020, celebrations for the new year will be muted on Thursday night.

Melbourne fireworks that would draw nearly half a million revellers any other year have been canned in favour of lower-key celebrations than the occasion deserves.

The red zone may continue to change at short notice – Victorians are strongly advised not to travel to New South Wales as you may not be able to re-enter without undertaking hotel quarantine for 14 days. We urge anyone with symptoms to get tested. https://t.co/uxdF8UESOr — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) December 30, 2020

Lord Mayor Sally Capp said it was natural people would want to celebrate at the end of a difficult year.

But cancelling the fireworks meant a celebration of the city’s hospitality industry, inspired by European piazzas and squares, could go ahead instead.

Nearly a dozen outdoor dining precincts have been set up across the city, including Hardware Lane, Chinatown, Spring Street and Little Bourke Street.