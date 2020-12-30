News Victorian 61-day streak ends with three locally transmitted cases of COVID-19
Victoria’s two-month streak of no coronavirus community transmission has ended, with three new cases being diagnosed on Wednesday night.

The cases, reported to be in Mentone, Hallam and Mitcham and not in hotel quarantine, have been told to self-isolate.

A Victorian government spokeswoman said about 40 close contacts have been notified and also told to self-isolate.

A full list of exposure sites will be released later on Wednesday.

Urgent contact tracing is under way for the cases, which are believed to be linked to the New South Wales outbreak, where 18 new cases of community transmission were recorded on Wednesday.

Victoria on Wednesday morning marked 61 days without a local transmission of coronavirus and just one case of a returned traveller in her 20s in hotel quarantine.

There were only eight active cases, all in hotel quarantine or self-isolation, including seven international travellers and a teenage girl at home after contracting the virus in NSW.

Victorian Police Minister Lisa Neville said on Wednesday border openings with NSW were not on the agenda. Photo: AAP

The Victorian government said it remained a “long way” from opening its border with NSW.

Half of the new cases belong to the Sydney Northern Beaches cluster, while a second cluster has emerged in the city’s west, along with cases in Wollongong, south of Sydney.

Police Minister Lisa Neville said decisions about the border were being made on a daily basis, but based on health advice no one was ready to contemplate changes.

“We’re still a long way from that border being open,” she said.

Ms Neville wouldn’t rule out extending the red zone, with concern for cases outside the Northern Beaches.

“I know we were concerned about the Wollongong spread and the case there, and that occurred I think through churches, so we’ll continue to monitor this and if we need we’ll extend that red zone,” she said.

 

Ms Neville acknowledged the effect the border restrictions had on local communities, but said people were largely supportive.

“We all do want to say goodbye to this year, we all do hope that 2021 is a better year that we’ve got ahead but we don’t have a vaccine,” she said.

“It has been a very hard year and we have done an incredible thing as Victorians – let’s not risk it as we celebrate the end of 2020.”

Despite Victoria’s two-month stretch without local transmission, and an overwhelming desire to see the back of 2020, celebrations for the new year will be muted on Thursday night.

Melbourne fireworks that would draw nearly half a million revellers any other year have been canned in favour of lower-key celebrations than the occasion deserves.

Lord Mayor Sally Capp said it was natural people would want to celebrate at the end of a difficult year.

But cancelling the fireworks meant a celebration of the city’s hospitality industry, inspired by European piazzas and squares, could go ahead instead.

Nearly a dozen outdoor dining precincts have been set up across the city, including Hardware Lane, Chinatown, Spring Street and Little Bourke Street.

