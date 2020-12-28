A large-scale search operation is taking place in the centre of Canberra, after a man fleeing police jumped into Lake Burley Griffin overnight and could not be found.

Police had followed a car the man was in towards the lake about 1.15am on Monday.

He and another woman then got out of the car and the man headed for the water.

Police gave chase but he jumped into the lake, and was last sighted by officers about 100 metres from the shore, near Kings Avenue.

The police response during the night included calling in a rescue helicopter, which was seen by residents of the Kingston Foreshore hovering over the lake about 3am.

ACT Policing has today been investigating the circumstances surrounding a man who jumped in Lake Burley Griffin to evade police arrest. Details https://t.co/5MkGUeKDar pic.twitter.com/g0ZY5A59Fu — ACT Policing (@ACTPolicing) December 28, 2020

“Visibility at that time of the morning was poor, so we also undertook a thorough search of the area that he was last seen to find more information about the incident,” Detective Superintendent Scott Moller said.

“There are several persons of interest who we have identified as connected to this incident, and will be continuing our inquiries, which includes speaking to witnesses. I expect there will be further charges laid in the future.”

Much of the police search in daylight hours has focused on the water east of Kings Avenue Bridge, and the nearby shoreline.

It is not clear whether police believe the man drowned or made good in his escape. Officers said attempts were being made to identify the man.

The woman he was with was arrested and faced the ACT Magistrates Court this morning, along with two other women police said were linked to the incident.

The trio were charged with a range of vehicle and weapons offences.

–ABC