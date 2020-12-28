Western Australian police are investigating the death of a man who was assaulted at Queens Park train station in Perth’s south-east.

Officers were called to the incident at the station about 5.50am on Monday.

Police said they were advised a man had been assaulted and the victim was conveyed to Royal Perth Hospital.

He later died from his injuries.

“A man in his 50s is assisting detectives. Inquiries into the incident are continuing,” a police spokeswoman said.

Officers remain at the scene.

The incident forced the cancellation of trains on the Armadale and Thornlie lines, between Victoria Park and Armadale.

Replacement buses were in operation for much of the morning until trains began running again shortly before midday.

But Transperth said services were continuing to experience delays and were not running to their regular schedule.

Victim ‘the first person to come and help’

The victim has been described as a “gentle man” who worked at Good Sammy’s and would not have hurt anybody.

Michael Papas said he was well known in the local area.

“Willing to help anybody,” he said.

“Friendly as, never hurt a person or anybody, he was the first person to come and help you do anything.

“Went to work every day, looked after himself, loved playing ten pin bowling.

“Couldn’t say a bad word about the man; all he ever did was be a friend.”

Mr Papas said he felt shocked and disgusted that he could have been assaulted.

“Pretty angry actually, everybody in my family knows him.

“My mother was in tears.”

