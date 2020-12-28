News Man charged with murder over woman’s body found in central Launceston home
Updated:

Man charged with murder over woman’s body found in central Launceston home

The Wellington Street house was examined by police. Photo: ABC News
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A German man has been charged with the murder of a 49-year-old woman discovered dead on Boxing Day in a home in central Launceston.

In a statement late on Monday, Tasmania Police detective inspector Craig Fox said the 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman had been arrested in relation to the alleged murder, but the woman was released unconditionally.

“The man was interviewed and charged with murder,” Mr Fox said.

Police were called to a Wellington Street home after the woman’s body was discovered in a bedroom about 8.30pm on Saturday.

A witness, police and paramedics tried to resuscitate the woman.

The home has since been examined by Tasmania Police and Forensic Services Tasmania.

Police had appealed for dash-cam footage from the busy Launceston street.

The man will appear in the Launceston Court of Petty Sessions on Monday night.

ABC

Follow Us

Trending Now

Rahane ton puts Australia on back foot in second Test at MCG
Talk of the town: Hollywood gears up for new-look awards season
Hunt for the missing link as NSW reports seven new COVID cases
Knee injury rules Federer out of Australian Open
From double header to Geelong, A-League poised for unique season opener
Michael Pascoe: An astronaut’s perspective gives Australia a glowing review
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video