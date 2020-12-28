Light plane crashes at Serpentine Airfield, near Perth

A light plane carrying a solo pilot has crashed south of Perth.

Emergency services were called to the Serpentine Airfield in Hopeland, 50 kilometres south of Perth, at 2.40pm.

Footage from the scene shows the wreckage of the aircraft a short distance from the end of the runway, crashed into a fence.

A short time after the crash, emergency crews – including firefighters –were seen inspecting the burnt-out remains of the plane.

Police have not confirmed the condition of the pilot.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said the crashed aircraft was a two-seater amateur-built plane.

ATSB investigators to visit site

In a statement, the ATSB said it would investigate the crash.

“A team of transport safety investigators with experience in aircraft operations and aircraft maintenance will deploy to the accident site,” the statement said.

“Once on site, investigators will examine the wreckage and map the accident site.

“The ATSB will also analyse available recorded data and interview witnesses and other involved parties.”

A spokesman confirmed investigators would visit the scene on Tuesday.

The ATSB said anyone who saw the crash, or who had footage of the aircraft, should contact investigators.

“A preliminary report is expected to be released in a number of weeks, while a final report will be published at the conclusion of the investigation,” the statement said.

“Should any critical safety issues be identified at any stage during the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant parties so appropriate safety action can be taken.”

–ABC