News Ethiopian troops employ ‘necessary force’ to kill 42 over massacre
Updated:

Ethiopian troops employ ‘necessary force’ to kill 42 over massacre

Members of the Amhara militia in the city of Gondar on November 8. Photo: AFP/Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Ethiopian troops have clashed with armed men involved in a deadly attack in the western Benishangul-Gumuz region, killing 42 of them, state-affiliated Fana TV reported

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said he was sending more soldiers to secure the region bordering Sudan, the day after unidentified gunmen killed more than 100 people in a village there.

Ethiopia has been grappling with outbreaks of violence since Mr Abiy was appointed in 2018 and accelerated democratic reforms that loosened the state’s iron grip on regional rivalries.

“The massacre of civilians in Benishangul-Gumuz region is very tragic,” Mr Abiy said on Twitter.

“The government, to solve the root causes of the problem, has deployed a necessary force.”

Fana TV reported the military had killed “42 anti-peace elements”, without saying when the clash took place or identifying the armed men.

It said the armed group had taken part in Wednesday’s attack in Bulen county, citing regional officials.

The dawn raid on the village of Bekoji killed more than 100 people, the state-run Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said.

Residents told Reuters they had seen dozens of dead bodies. Medics said they treated people with gunshot and knife wounds.

State-run Ethiopian News Agency reported that five senior officials, including a state minister of the federal government, have been arrested in connection with security issues in Benishangul-Gumuz.

Ethiopia’s military has been fighting rebels in the separate northern Tigray region for more than six weeks in a conflict that has displaced more than 950,000 people.

The deployment of federal troops there has led to fears of a security vacuum in other restive regions.

Follow Us

Trending Now

Wonder Woman 1984 wears its heart on its sleeve but misses the moment
The countries that surprised, shocked and worried us during the pandemic
Three tips to avoid a budget blowout this Christmas
The best and worst-performing superannuation funds in 2020
Eager shoppers out the front of a storefront advertising Christmas sales.
Boxing Day sales 2020: How to make sure you’re buying a bargain
Whisky, wine and books: What our politicians received as gifts, from themselves and others
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video