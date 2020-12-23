Woman, 34, charged with June 2019 murder of baby son

A 34-year-old woman has been charged with murder over the death of her nine-month-old son last year.

The baby’s body was found inside a property at Raceview in Ipswich, west of Brisbane, by paramedics on June 21, 2019.

Police allege the death was the result of neglect, Detective Acting Superintendent David Briese said.

The woman has been charged with one count each of murder and interfering with a corpse and six counts of failing to supply the necessities of life.

Some charges relate to the baby’s twin brother and their sister, who was four years old when the boy died.

Officers are also appealing for a 41-year-old man from the Brisbane suburb of Bellbowrie who was living at the property as the woman’s partner at the time of the death to come forward.

“We would like to speak to him further and we believe he can assist us,” Superintendent Briese told reporters on Wednesday.

The arrest of the woman on Wednesday came after police issued an appeal in September last year for anyone with information to come forward.

The woman is expected to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday.

She also faces a charge unrelated to the death of the child after police allegedly found a torch taser at the house.

-AAP