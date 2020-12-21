News Minimal damage as Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts
Updated:

Minimal damage as Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts

Lava flows within the Halema’uma’u crater of the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island. Photo: AP/ US Geological Survey
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has erupted, the US Geological Survey says.

The eruption began late on Sunday within the Halema’uma’u crater.

The volcano is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit about an hour after the volcano began erupting.

The USGS said it received more than 500 reports of people who felt the earthquake but significant damage to buildings or structures was not expected.

An advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu, warning of fallen ash from the volcano.

Excessive exposure to ash is an eye and respiratory irritant, it said.

Kilauea erupted in 2018, destroying more than 700 homes and spewing enough lava to fill 320,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

An area more than half the size of Manhattan was buried in up to 24 metres of now-hardened lava.

The lava flowed over the course of four months.

Follow Us

Trending Now

Victorian hotel quarantine inquiry report unable to determine who made private security decision
harry meghan charity food
Meghan and Harry reveal partnership with food relief program
nsw thunderstorm
Eastern states brace for more wild weather before Christmas
serie a fastest goal
He shoots, he scores: AC Milan player breaks record with Serie A goal
nsw avalon cluster
‘Base it on the facts’: Berejiklian’s swipe as states shut out NSW
Lorna jane
Lorna Jane in court over ‘anti-virus’ activewear as ACCC focuses on dodgy pandemic claims
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video