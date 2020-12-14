Construction worker seriously injured in Bondi wall collapse

Construction workers have scrambled to free a fellow worker after a three-metre brick wall collapsed on him in eastern Sydney.

The man, 24, suffered serious head, chest and shoulder injuries when the wall collapsed at a building site on Gilgandra Road in North Bondi about 8am on Monday.

It is the second time a wall has reportedly collapsed at the building site in the past two months.

The ABC reported neighbours heard an “explosion” sound and came outside to see the worker covered in bricks and blood.

“When I ran out the workers were pulling bricks off the guy,” neighbour Art Kaluza told the ABC, alleging another wall from the same construction site collapsed into their property in October, narrowly missing their son, 8, and knocking down a bedroom and sunroom wall.

“How is this possible? Six weeks ago we had police here, we had someone from SafeWork,” Mr Kaluza said.

“The site was closed. It was re-approved. Six weeks later this is happening again.”

Mr Kaluza said he dismissed the last incident as an accident but today he was “extremely upset”.

“This morning my son said, ‘I want to get the toys out of my room’,” he said.

Paramedics treated the man before taking him to St Vincent’s Hospital in a serious condition.

In a separate incident four days earlier in Bondi, a side wall of a house in Curlewis Street collapsed into a neighbouring construction site last Friday.

Local council rangers had reportedly removed workers from the site an hour before the collapse, telling local media outlets it was a miracle no-one was killed.

“Emergency services and bystanders did a great job to free the man and safely secure the scene so that paramedics could assess and treat the patient,” NSW Ambulance duty operations manager Kay Armstrong said in a statement.

“Unfortunately he suffered quite significant injuries to his head, chest and shoulder from the falling bricks.”

Worksafe NSW is investigating the incident.