Dozens of beaches are closed, buildings smashed, waterways and roads flooded as a dangerous 1000-kilometre storm lashes Australia’s east coast.

In what the Bureau of Meteorology is describing as a “dangerous weather event”, an alert has been issued for much of the coast from Bundaberg in Queensland to northern NSW.

Most of the destruction has been centred on the Gold Coast and Byron Bay regions, disrupting holiday makers, coastal residents and businesses, as the weather system move south.

Brisbane was bracing for gale-force winds of up to 100km/h on Monday afternoon, while further south coastal towns were bunkering down for another 24 hours of extreme weather.

In the past 24 hours, the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast had the highest rainfall, with 186 millimetres at Upper Springbrook and 188 millimetres at Maleny.

“[There is] a deep low- pressure system sitting off the coast of Queensland, bringing with it heavy rainfall, strong winds and dangerous tides,” the BOM said on Monday afternoon.

As the Christmas holiday break approaches, with state borders opening and family and friends reuniting after a COVID 2020, dozens of coastal towns have been battered by 100km/h winds and days of rain – topping 400 millimetres in places – causing riverine and flash flooding.

Queensland Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan has warned of the cyclone-like impact of the extreme weather event and said residents must prepare for the worst.

“Many of the impacts from this weather event will be similar to a category-one cyclone event,” he said.



Power supply company Energex took to Twitter on Monday at 1pm to update 16,000 customers without power.

“Severe weather has flooded parts of the underground network and blown large trees across powerlines. Stay safe SEQ and keep away from flooded network and fallen powerlines.”

As the tidal surge from a king tide breached Bribie Island, Queensland Park alert urged people to stay away: “Severe weather is causing considerable issues on the northern part of the island. This section of the island is closed to vehicle traffic and boaties should not be anywhere near the area. The situation is being monitored.”

Elswhere, despite Queensland Surf Life Saving urging people “Please stay out of the water”, children were filmed playing in sea foam whipped up by the weekend storms at Froggys Beach.

Queensland’s Commissioner of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Greg Leach urged people to stay off the roads, and work from home if possible.

“With the complex low moving ashore early this afternoon, please drive to the conditions or better still stay off the roads if you can.

“Remember, if it’s flooded, forget it!,” he wrote.

The NSW SES said waves of up to 10-metre from the storm were coinciding with the largest tides “for this time of the year as we approach the summer solstice”.

More than 900 NSW residents have called the SES for help in the past three days. That included four flood rescues.

“The combination of the waves and the really high tides means we’re seeing quite significant beach erosion at the moment up near the Queensland border and the expectation is we could see some more further down the coast, down towards the mid-north Coast as well as the northern rivers.”

Emergency workers from Port Macquarie up to the Queensland border at Tweed Heads helped residents put tarpaulins on roofs, cleared roads and removed the trees. They were busiest in the Tweed, Murwillumbah and Coffs Harbour areas.

An evacuation order has not yet been issued (by 2pm Monday) but the NSW SES warned it could happen.

“If we do issue an evacuation warning, it means get ready, get prepared to go. It is not at this stage an evacuation order but there will be an evacuation order if the danger escalates,” a spokesperson said.

Beach erosion, school closures

Byron Bay residents experienced a king tide of 1.9 metres on Monday morning, as sandbagging efforts continue along the main beach.

“We are seeing some of the largest coastal erosion we have seen many years especially round Byron Bay which is changing the entire landscape of the beaches,” SLSQ said.

“It changes tide formation of the beaches, and starts to develop new permanent rips along beaches.

At least 14 schools along the northern NSW coast have also been closed, with a Department of Education confirming flooding in the area.