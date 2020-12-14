New Zealand-Australia travel bubble to open in just months

Australian tourists will soon be able to travel to New Zealand without quarantining, with a ‘bubble’ between the two countries potentially only weeks away.

NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Arden said she planned to lock in plans for quarantine-free trans-Tasman travel in early 2021, with tourists to flow by March.

Australian health minister Greg Hunt said it was “the first step on the return to international normality”.

“Cabinet has agreed in principle to establish a travel bubble with Australia, we anticipate, in the first quarter of 2021, pending confirmation from the Australian cabinet and no significant change in the circumstances in either country,” Ms Ardern said at a press conference on Monday.

“It is our intention to name a date for trans-Tasman quarantine-free travel in the New Year, once remaining details are locked down.”

She said those “details” would include stipulations around 28 days of no community transmission, as well as safeguards in the case of another COVID outbreak in either Australia or NZ, such as what would happen to tourists in either country who wanted to return home.

“It hasn’t been a hypothetical, we have seen outbreaks before [in Australia],” Ms Ardern said.

She added that she had concerns around how airlines would operate, and how they would ensure crew and passengers would be kept separate from people from “high-risk” COVID areas.

She said “good progress” with Australian officials had been made, and she was confident of locking in travel details in early 2021. Chris Hipkins, NZ’s minister for COVID response, said “logistical issues” still remains before the bubble could be officially locked in.

The New Daily has contacted federal tourism minister Simon Birmingham for comment.

Speaking at a press conference in Melbourne, Mr Hunt welcomed the news.

“This is a sign that New Zealand and Australia are not just working together, but that families can be back together in both directions. Friends can be back together in both directions,” he said.

“Flights can be full in both directions which is good for the economy, good for our airlines and it is good for both countries.”

Kiwis are currently able to travel to Australia without quarantining, but the arrangement is ‘one-way’, meaning Aussies do have to undergo two weeks isolation when entering NZ.

Mr Hunt said Kiwis would be able to come to Australia without a COVID vaccine, on the basis of advice from Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly.

Despite saying recently that most tourists would probably have to be vaccinated to avoid quarantine when arriving in Australia in future, Mr Hunt said this wasn’t needed for Kiwis “because New Zealand has no community transmission at this point in time.”