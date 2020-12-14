Police shoot gunman outside New York cathedral

Police in New York have shot a man after he reportedly opened fire at the end of a Christmas choral concert on the steps of a Manhattan cathedral.

The shooting happened just before 4pm on Sunday (local time) outside the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine, mother church of the Episcopal Diocese of New York and seat of its bishop.

It was believed to be the cathedral’s first performance since the coronavirus pandemic hit New York City.

New York City Police Department spokesman Sergeant Edward Riley said the gunman had fired on police, but no officers or bystanders were believed to have been injured in Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

Only about a dozen bystanders were present at the time of the gunfire, which erupted 15 or 20 minutes after a crowd of more than 200 people had gathered for the concert, according to a Reuter photographer who was on the scene.

People who attended the 45-minute concert were starting to walk away when a series of shots was hears, sending people running down the street screaming.

Officers who had been on hand to provide security for the event quickly moved in and shot the gunman, who police believe was armed with a rifle.

Reuters photographs of the gunman showed him wearing a black winter coat, a white baseball-style cap and a face mask emblazoned with the flag of the Dominican Republican, as he stood wielding two pistols, one in each hand. He also was carrying a large backpack strapped to his shoulders.

Police said officers recovered two firearms from the scene after the shooting.

The New York Post reported the man fired his weapon into the air before being shot by a responding Emergency Services Unit officer.

“He was shooting it up in the air and toward police,” a high-ranking department source told the Post.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition and sources told the paper the man was not expected to live.

-with AAP