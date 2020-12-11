News Queensland opens its border to New Zealand
Queensland opens its border to New Zealand

More family reunions will be back on the cards with Queensland's border opening to NZ. Photo: Getty
Queensland will open its border to visitors from New Zealand from Saturday, in a further easing of coronavirus restrictions.

“We are actually opening up to New Zealand from 1am (AEST) tomorrow morning,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Friday.

Ms Palaszczuk, who’s in Canberra for Friday morning’s national cabinet meeting, said the decision was made on the advice of the state’s chief health officer.

“Jeannette Young advised me late last night that New Zealand is good to go,” she told Nine’s Today show.

“We are hoping that eventually New Zealand will not have to do that hotel quarantine upon return, and then there would be free-flowing movement between the two (jurisdictions).”

However NZ’s Home Affairs Office website says Australians need an exemption to travel to NZ and will be subject to New Zealand entry requirements.

