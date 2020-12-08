Thirteen children aged between 10 and 12 and two adults have been taken to hospital after lightning struck the grounds of a central Queensland school on Tuesday afternoon.

Paramedics were called to Clinton State School in Gladstone at about 1.30pm.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said it was believed lightning struck either the ground or a structure near the school oval where the children were taking part in end-of-year celebrations.

Some of the children reported feeling tingling and numbness in their legs, while one of the adults reported chest pain.

The patients were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Clinton State School posted a message on Facebook saying it was “experiencing a severe weather condition”.

“We had a few frightened children with the loud claps of thunder and lightning and have reassured them that they are safe,” the school said.

“We have asked all students and staff to remain in classes as the storm is near by.

“Our priority is to keep our students safe so we will advise closer to the end of the day if students will be released.

“Otherwise students will remain in their classrooms until it is safe to release them.”

-more to come

