News ‘A tragedy for the whole community’: NT Police investigate fatal stabbing in Darwin street
Updated:

‘A tragedy for the whole community’: NT Police investigate fatal stabbing in Darwin street

Detectives arrest a man on Jingili Terrace following the fatal stabbing of a woman nearby. Photo: ABC News
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Detectives are treating the death of a woman in her 30s, whose body was found in the middle of a suburban road in Darwin, as a homicide.

Police were alerted to a stabbing incident on Freshwater Road next to the Jingili Water Gardens about 11am on Tuesday.

“There was an incident where a female received multiple stab wounds,” Detective Superintendent Mark Malogorksi said.

“As a result, police have attended and, unfortunately, the female has passed away.”

As a crime scene was established, officers and the police dog unit began searching nearby streets for the alleged offender.

About an hour later, a 34-year-old man was arrested next to a bus stop on Jingili Terrace.

Detective Superintendent Mark Malogorski said the woman had received multiple stab wounds. Photo: ABC News

He was placed in a white forensic suit before being driven away in an unmarked police vehicle.

“That would be consistent with our forensic procedures to make sure we obtain full evidence for the matter,” Detective Superintendent Malogorski said.

He said the man was assisting police with their inquiries.

“At this stage it is treated as a homicide.”

He said police were yet to locate the weapon involved in the incident.

“It would appear to be an edged weapon of some description.”

A police roadblock is in place where the woman was stabbed near the Jingili Water Gardens. Photo: ABC News
He said the crime scene, which is next to a popular playground in Jingili, could remain in place into the night.

“Any victim of homicide investigation is a tragedy for the whole community of the Northern Territory,” Detective Superintendent Malogorski said.

“NT Police treat it very seriously.”

Resident Cassie Anthon said she saw police setting up the crime scene shortly after the incident occurred.

“Very confronting,” she said.

Police collect bags of evidence on Jingili Terrace, where a man was arrested. Photo: ABC News
“It’s a bit shocking to know it’s happened just there.

“It’s scary, having young kids in our house, lots of kids in the streets.

“Not nice to know that’s happened just down the road from you.”

NT Police have a 34-year-old man in custody following the discovery of the woman’s body earlier on Tuesday. Photo: ABC News

ABC

Follow Us

Trending Now

joe biden election victory
Major step forward for Biden as Arizona, Wisconsin give him official nod
madeleine mccann
McCann suspect moved to new German prison
victoria cross
‘A long time coming’: War hero Teddy Sheean awarded VC
Emergency warnings for bushfires, floods and cyclones about to get clearer
‘No further amplification’ of shocking China tweet, PM urges
channel seven cricket australia
Seven network heads to court as dispute with Cricket Australia worsens
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video