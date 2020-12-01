‘A tragedy for the whole community’: NT Police investigate fatal stabbing in Darwin street

Detectives are treating the death of a woman in her 30s, whose body was found in the middle of a suburban road in Darwin, as a homicide.

Police were alerted to a stabbing incident on Freshwater Road next to the Jingili Water Gardens about 11am on Tuesday.

“There was an incident where a female received multiple stab wounds,” Detective Superintendent Mark Malogorksi said.

“As a result, police have attended and, unfortunately, the female has passed away.”

As a crime scene was established, officers and the police dog unit began searching nearby streets for the alleged offender.

About an hour later, a 34-year-old man was arrested next to a bus stop on Jingili Terrace.

He was placed in a white forensic suit before being driven away in an unmarked police vehicle.

“That would be consistent with our forensic procedures to make sure we obtain full evidence for the matter,” Detective Superintendent Malogorski said.

He said the man was assisting police with their inquiries.

“At this stage it is treated as a homicide.”

He said police were yet to locate the weapon involved in the incident.

“It would appear to be an edged weapon of some description.”

He said the crime scene, which is next to a popular playground in Jingili, could remain in place into the night.