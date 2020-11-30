News Woman dies, child seriously injured in Narre Warren South assault
Updated:

Woman dies, child seriously injured in Narre Warren South assault

Victoria Police detectives and forensic officers at the scene of a deadly assault at Narre Warren in Melbourne on Monday. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A woman has died and a child injured in an assault in south-east Melbourne, with police arresting a man also found with injuries.

The three people were found with serious injuries, including a woman with critical wounds at a property in Springvalley Way, Narre Warren South property about 1pm on Monday.

The woman later died in hospital, police said.

AAP understands one of those injured was a three-year-old child, who is now in a stable condition.

Victoria Police cordon off the crime scene at Narre Warren. Photo: AAP

They were taken to hospital, along with the man who was arrested at the scene after he too suffered serious injuries.

He remains under police guard.

Authorities are not looking for anyone else over the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

Follow Us

Trending Now

joe biden
President-elect Joe Biden suffers ankle injury while playing with dog
PM demands apology for China’s throat-slitting meme on ADF ‘war crimes’
qantas ground crew jobs
Qantas cuts 2000 ground operations jobs as union bid rejected
Taylor ‘terribly happy’ with pre-COVID drop in emissions of 1 per cent
Lawyer X probe: More than 1000 cases tainted
new zealand
WorkSafe New Zealand charges 13 parties over White Island volcano eruption tragedy
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video