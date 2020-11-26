A five-year-old boy is fighting for life in hospital after being struck by the wheel of a car allegedly performing a burnout.

Queensland police said a utility vehicle was at the intersection of King Street and Morayfield Road in Caboolture about 4.30pm on Wednesday, when the driver began to spin the tyres as the lights turned green.

It is alleged the rear passenger-side wheel then dislodged from the ute, hitting the boy who was walking with his family along the footpath outside Caboolture Square Shopping Centre.

He suffered life-threatening head injuries and was taken to the Queensland Children’s Hospital in a serious condition.

The driver of the ute, an 18-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing grievous bodily harm and driving a safe but otherwise defective vehicle.

It is also alleged the man was driving an unregistered vehicle and without a license.

He is due to appear in Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage.

-ABC