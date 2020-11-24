Search for teen at popular WA beach continues after rescuer ‘jumps in’ and saves others

Emergency services are continuing a massive search for a teenage boy, 16, who was swimming with a group of four at Perth’s popular Scarborough Beach after dark on Monday night.

An aerial and sea search continued throughout Tuesday as hopes fade of finding the beloved teenager alive.

The teenager’s family kept a vigil on the beach throughout the night saying they will keep searching and “wont give up hope” for their relative, described as “tall, short hair, braces, dark skin and black adidas shorts”.

At the time the group got into trouble, a man aged in his 60s walking along the beach “jumped in” and rescued one of the teenagers who was in the water about 8pm.

A witness who saw the incident unfold, told The West Australian he heard screams and saw them in the water.

“Four people were in the water, everyone was screaming,” he said.

“Two young people got out and two younger people were still in the water.

“A guy about 60, he jumps in there and saves one of them.”

WA Police confirmed three of the youths made it to shore “with assistance”. They are still looking for the man who ran into the water to help save the group.

Police told the Seven Network the family was at the scene.

Acting Inspector Phil Bonner said it was “a distressing time for them”.

“We’re doing everything we can to look after them.”

Authorities began an air, sea and land search for the boy that continued late into the night.

Six vessels from Water Police and Volunteer Marine Rescue supported by Rescue 651 searched the ocean as police and surf lifesaving personnel patrolled the beach.

Local surfer and former surf lifesaver Michael Prosser told the ABC on Tuesday afternoon the area where the boy was swimming was prone to “a decent number of rips”.

“The banks can be pretty nasty at times and I’ve pulled lots of people out of here, as have many others, both on duty and off duty.

“You don’t even need to be in deep water and you can be pulled off a bank into a gutter and if you don’t know what to do, you’re in need of help.

“What you’d hope is that he’s gotten himself to shore and he’s gone to a mate’s place and he’s just missing.

“You’ve just got to hope that he’s gotten himself to the beach if he wasn’t able to be found at the time,” he said.

-with AAP