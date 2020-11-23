A coronavirus vaccine developed in the UK can prevent 70.4 per cent of people from getting COVID-19, according to new data.

AstraZeneca and Oxford University announced their jab is effective in preventing many people from becoming ill and it has been shown to work in different age groups, including the elderly.

The results are based on interim analysis of trials in the UK and Brazil of the vaccine developed by Oxford University and manufactured by AstraZeneca.

The trial looked at two different dosing regimens – a half dose of the vaccine followed by a full dose at least one month apart was 90 per cent effective.

A second regimen using two full doses one month apart was 62 per cent effective.

The combined results showed an average efficacy rate of 70 per cent.

No hospitalisations or severe cases of COVID-19 were reported in those receiving the vaccine, AstraZeneca said.

“These findings show that we have an effective vaccine that will save many lives. Excitingly one of our dosing regimens may be around 90 per cent effective,” said Professor Andrew Pollard, the chief investigator for the trial.

Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at the University of Oxford, said: “The announcement today takes us another step closer to the time when we can use vaccines to bring an end to the devastation caused by (COVID-19).

“We will continue to work to provide the detailed information to regulators. It has been a privilege to be part of this multinational effort which will reap benefits for the whole world.”

Unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots, both of which have been shown to be 95 per cent effective and use new technology known as messenger RNA (mRNA), AstraZeneca’s is a viral vector vaccine made from a weakened version of a common cold virus found in chimpanzees.

It has been tested on young and old people, and considering the elderly are most at risk of developing serious cases of COVID-19, it has been encouraging to see no adverse side effects develop from the vaccine in this age group.

It is cheaper and easier to store than the other vaccine candidates.

If successful, and if it’s approved by Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration, 3.8 million doses will be delivered to Australia in early 2021.

Australia’s CSL will then manufacture 30 million doses through to September.

The federal government has also secured 10 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with hopes vaccination could begin in March.

The vulnerable, super-spreaders, health workers and essential workers, such as teachers and police, are expected to receive priority treatment.

The news comes days after Australian National University analysis revealed most Australians plan to get vaccinated against the coronavirus once it’s available.

The ANU survey of 30000 adults in August showed about three in five people would get the jab, while six per cent definitely won’t and another seven per cent probably won’t.

It also found females, people living in disadvantaged areas, those with more populist views and stronger religious beliefs were more likely to be hesitant to get vaccinated.

A separate survey of 1000 Australians found the same amount – six per cent – wouldn’t get the vaccine.

-with AAP