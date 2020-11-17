Controversial chef Pete Evans has been dropped by his long-time book publisher after posting a cartoon meme that featured a neo-Nazi symbol known as the Black Sun.

The Facebook post was enough for Pan Macmillan, which had published 15 books by Evans, to cut ties with the former My Kitchen Rules host.

There are now calls for Channel 10 to follow suit and remove him from the show I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, for which he had only just been reportedly confirmed as a contestant in the new season.

The paleo advocate has since removed the post in question, which shows the Black Sun symbol on the wing of a seated, black butterfly.

The symbol appeared on the floor at Germany’s Wewelsburg Castle, which Nazi leader Heinrich Himmler transformed into a cult site that was used to instill the hateful ideologies of Adolf Hitler into the minds of SS officers.

The Black Sun symbol had also appeared on the backpack of the Christchurch mosque shooter.

When a Facebook user commented that “the symbol of the butterfly is a representation of the black sun”, Evans wrote back “I was waiting for someone to see that”.

He has since posted an apology, saying people had “misrepresented” the photo.

“Sincere apologies to anyone who misinterpreted a previous post of a caterpillar and a butterfly having a chat over a drink and perceived that I was promoting hatred,” he wrote on Facebook.

“I look forward to studying all of the symbols that have ever existed and research them thoroughly before posting.”

With the apology, Evans posted a picture of a big colourful heart in the hopes that it would resonate “deeply into the hearts of ALL”, he wrote.

But it was all too late for Pan Macmillan, which released a statement that said it did not support his recent posts and that it would be ending their contractual relationship.

“Those views are not our views as a company or the views of our staff,” the statement read.

It continued: “Pan Macmillan is currently finalising it’s contractual relationship with Pete Evans and as such will not be entering any further publishing agreements moving forward.

“If any retailer wishes to return Pete Evans’ books please contact Pan Macmillian.”

Bookstore Dymocks wrote on Twitter that it was in the process of removing his books from their website and “have advised our stores to return their stock as offered by the publisher”.

On Monday, TV Blackbox reported that Evans was due to go into the Jungle for the upcoming season of I’m A Celebrity.

But that is now up in the air.

The producers of the show have reportedly held crisis talks over whether to dump him from the season.