The scene where a woman’s body was discovered at Mernda on Monday. Photo: AAP
A young woman has been remembered as a “beautiful girl” after her body was discovered at a home in Melbourne’s north-east.

The woman, identified as 23-year-old Celeste Manno, was found dead at a property on Umbria Road, Mernda about 4.10am on Monday.

A 35-year-old man, believed to be known to Ms Manno, was arrested and taken to hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

He was placed under police guard in hospital and a homicide investigation initiated.

A mourner lays a bouquet of flowers outside of the scene where a woman’s body was discovered in Mernda, Melbourne on Monday. Photo: AAP

Detectives were still at the Mernda house late on Monday afternoon as mourners laid bouquets of flowers outside on the nature strip.

Blood and evidence markers were visible on a side tin fence.

Tributes for Ms Manno, who worked at a Melbourne call centre for Serco Asia Pacific, poured in as news of her death spread.

“Rest In Peace beautiful girl I swear to God I’m going to miss you so much,” a friend wrote online.

“Words cannot describe what I’m feeling right now … I’m shocked.”

According to her social media pages, Ms Manno completed a criminology and psychology degree at RMIT University.

A second crime scene was established about two kilometres away at Mernda police station on Monday morning, with an SES tent placed around a Peugeot as detectives examined it.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

-AAP

