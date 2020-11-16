Woman’s body found inside house in Melbourne’s north

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating following the discovery of a woman’s body in Melbourne’s north on early on Monday morning.

Police said the woman was found inside a property on Umbria Road in Mernda about 4.10am.

A man, 35, was arrested and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and remains under police guard.

It is believed the pair were known to each other.

Melbourne radio station 3AW reported a crime scene has been set up outside the Mernda Police Station.

One witness told host Neil Mitchell a police forensics team was examining a car parked outside the station.

“It’s cordoned off with police tape,” he said.

Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined and the investigation remains ongoing.

More to come.