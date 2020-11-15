News Boy, seven, dies after being found at bottom of Blue Mountains swimming hole
Updated:

Boy, seven, dies after being found at bottom of Blue Mountains swimming hole

The waters of Jellybean Pool in the Blue Mountains National Park near Glenbrook. Photo: National Parks NSW
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A seven-year-old boy has died after being found unconscious at the bottom of a swimming hole west of Sydney.

The child’s parents called emergency services to Jellybean Pool in the Blue Mountains National Park at Glenbrook at 2.25pm, saying he had been missing for almost 30 minutes.

Police said family members pulled the boy from the water at 2.45pm and officers from Blue Mountains Police Area Command, the Dog Unit and Rescue Squad performed CPR.

NSW ambulance paramedics then took over and a rescue helicopter winched a medical team to the scene.

The child was taken to the Nepean Hospital, but police said he died shortly after arrival.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

ABC

Follow Us

Trending Now

‘He plans to wreck Fox’: Could Donald Trump build a media empire to rival Rupert Murdoch’s?
Thousands of Trump supporters swarm Washington to protest election result
Dancing away or dragged out of DC: What’s next for Ivanka Trump?
‘Cesspool of misinformation’: Parler tops US app downloads following Trump’s election loss
Growing fears of civil war and genocide in Ethiopia as conflict escalates
The Smart Wife: Why Siri, Alexa and other smart home devices need a feminist reboot
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video