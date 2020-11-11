Country Fire Service eases threat of South Australian bushfires

The threat from multiple scrub fires sparked by lightning strikes on South Australia’s Yorke Peninsula has eased after earlier prompting watch-and-act warnings for a number of communities.

The Country Fire Service issued the warnings on Tuesday night for the towns of Minlaton, Edithburgh, Cabowie, Yorketown, Stansbury, Wool Bay and Port Moorowie.

Locals were urged to take action as the fires burnt uncontrolled and posed a threat to their safety.

But the CFS later downgraded its message to a bushfire advice as the danger level reduced.

Severe Weather Warning for DAMAGING WINDS For Adel Metro, MLR, Yorke Pen, Mid N, KI and parts of E Eyre Pen, Flinders, Riverland, Murraylands and Upper SE districts Issued at 11:04pm Tues 10 Nov 20 Next Severe Weather Warning by 5:00am ACDT Wed. refer https://t.co/HuHPkxo7w1 pic.twitter.com/2BNg0K1sZr — Country Fire Service (@CFSAlerts) November 10, 2020

The CFS also issued bushfire advice messages for more fires further north on Yorke Peninsula, similarly started by lightning.

It said crews were responding to fires near Cunningham, Ninnes, Moonta Mines, Nalyappa, Thrington, Cunliffe, Paskeville, Agery, Arthurton, South Kilkerran and Maitland.

The fires came as widespread thunderstorms swept across SA following a day of extreme heat.

The mercury peaked at 38.5 degrees in Adelaide, making it the city’s hottest day since January this year.

Other regional centres reported higher temperatures with Oodnadatta, in the state’s north, reaching 43.6 degrees.

Updated Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Adelaide area. A gust of 120 km/h was reported at Edinburgh RAAF Base. Warning at https://t.co/Eeq276P0B6 pic.twitter.com/WSws4vqY36 — Bureau of Meteorology, South Australia (@BOM_SA) November 10, 2020

A severe weather warning was issued at one stage for large areas of the state, from the far west, stretching through the mid-north and across the Adelaide Hills.

The Bureau of Meteorology said as well as lightning, the system moving over the state could also bring wind gusts of up to 100km/h.

Red marks the lightning strike! Crews working to restore power amid this huge widespread thunderstorm. Nearly 170,000 lightning strikes by 9.30pm! pic.twitter.com/QDB2kf9MFC — SA Power Networks (@SAPowerNetworks) November 10, 2020

SA Power Networks said more than 32,000 properties were without electricity on Tuesday night with about 60 outages to the north of Adelaide and on Yorke and Eyre peninsulas the result of storm damage.

It said more than 170,000 lightning strikes had been recorded across a wide area by 9.30pm.

Cooler conditions were forecast for Wednesday with the city to have a top of just 26 degrees.

-AAP