Gunmen kill at least 10 students at Kabul university

Gunmen have attacked Kabul University’s campus, killing at least 10 students and trading fire with security forces, a senior Afghan government source and witnesses say.

The attackers were targeting students and fired on them as they fled in the Afghan capital, one witness said.

“They were shooting at every student they saw,” Fathullah Moradi told Reuters, saying he had managed to escape through one of the university’s gates with a group of friends.

The Taliban said their fighters were not involved in Monday’s assault.

No other group immediately claimed responsibility.

#AFG Kabul university students fleeing after an attack against university by armed attackers. Video via @WaisBarakzai pic.twitter.com/Hwyf05RGZF — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) November 2, 2020

Witnesses said the attack followed an explosion in the area.

“At least 10 killed many others wounded,” the senior government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media.

Several attackers had entered the campus and were fighting with security forces, interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said.

At least 15 people were injured, a police source said.

Strongly condemn the attack on Kabul University. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Such acts of violence are carried out by terrorists who are against peace in Afghanistan. The same terrorists are responsible for the killings of our people here. — Mohsin Dawar (@mjdawar) November 2, 2020

NATO Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan Stefano Pontecorvo condemned the attack.

“This is the second attack on educational institutions in Kabul in 10 days. Afghan children & youth need to feel safe going to school,” he said in a statement.

An attack late last month on an education centre in Kabul killed 24 people, mostly students.

Violence has plagued Afghanistan while government and Taliban negotiators have been meeting in Qatar to try to broker a peace deal and as the United States brings home its troops.

-AAP