Black summer bushfire royal commission delivers final report

The introduction of a national state of emergency, an all-hazard emergency warning app and a national fleet of aerial firefighting resources are among the recommendations in the bushfire royal commission’s final report.

The inquiry was called in the wake of the devastating 2019-20 summer bushfire season, but looked at Australia’s readiness for and response to all natural disasters.

The 80 recommendations provide advice on the coordination of all levels of government during emergencies, warning systems for the public, firefighting resources, climate data, the role of the Australian Defence Force and how charities and other groups can best respond in the wake of disasters.

Minister for Emergency Management David Littleproud said the Government would “carefully and methodically” consider the report and its recommendations.

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements tasked the commissioners with an immense job: working out not only how to prevent the severity of future bushfire seasons, but all natural disasters.

Here are some of the key takeaways so far.

Key recommendations:

National State of Emergency

Air quality monitor

Fire rating system

Emergency warning app

National state of emergency

The royal commission said the Australian Government should create a law allowing it to declare “a state of national emergency”.

Critically it said the new law should give the Government powers to take action even if states and territories don’t specifically ask for help but only in “clearly defined and limited circumstances”.

Mr Littleproud said it would involve a clear “trigger point” for the Government and would allow it to mobilise national agencies to begin to respond across the country.

“That doesn’t mean the Federal Government would come in and take the operational management of the fire over,” he said.

The commission said having the national state of emergency would make it clear to the public how serious the disaster was.

Air quality monitor

During the hearings the commission heard smoke from the summer’s blazes killed an estimated 445 people and there was confusion around when it was safe to go outside.

It is now recommending a nationally consistent guide on air quality that’s updated in real-time so everyone is on the same page about what is, and isn’t, a dangerous level of smoke pollution.

The commission also wants greater community education and guidance on the dangers of smoke, and targeted advice to vulnerable groups.

In a separate recommendation it is calling for the development of national forecasting abilities on smoke and other pollutants like dust and pollen, “to predict plume behaviour” and issue advice accordingly.

Fire danger rating system

As part of its advice on emergency information and warnings, the commission recommended state and territory governments “expedite” the rollout of a new fire danger rating system.

It said the visual display of the warning system and the actions that the public needed to take in response to each level needed to be nationally consistent.

It also said governments should invest in a nationwide education program once the new system is released.

At the moment, the ratings are different across the country, meaning the highest rating in one jurisdiction may not correspond to the highest in another.

Emergency warning app

The commission is also calling for state and territory governments to roll out an “all-hazard Australian warning system”.

It suggested all levels of government should “explore the feasibility” of a national app so information on the warning system could be readily available.

It also wants the Federal Government to work with state and territory governments to develop minimum standards on what should be included on bushfire warning apps.

-ABC