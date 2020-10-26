NT Police officer Zachary Rolfe to stand trial for shooting death of Kumanjayi Walker

The Northern Territory Police officer charged over the shooting death of teenager Kumanjayi Walker last year has been committed to stand trial in the Northern Territory Supreme Court.

Constable Zachary Rolfe was charged with murder after the teen was fatally shot during an arrest attempt in November 2019.

Alice Springs Local Court Judge John Birch handed down his decision on Monday after a three-day committal hearing last month.

A small crowd of Mr Walker’s family and Yuendumu community members gathered at the Alice Springs Local Court as the decision was handed down.

More to come.

-ABC