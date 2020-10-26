News Australians among travellers strip-searched after dead baby found
Australians among travellers strip-searched after dead baby found

The federal government is waiting on more detailed information from Qatari authorities. Photo: AAP
The Australian government has registered “serious concerns” with Qatar after women on board a flight from Doha to Sydney were subjected to an invasive internal examination.

Seven News reports that airline staff at Hamad International Airport in Doha discovered a deceased premature baby in a terminal bathroom earlier in October.

Airline staff then reportedly took matters into their own hands.

Women on board a flight that was bound for Sydney, including 13 Australians, were detained and forced to undergo an examination in an ambulance parked on the tarmac.

According to the report, the women had their genitals invasively examined without consent and were not told why.

The Australian government said it was aware of what it described as “concerning reports”.

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it had raised the incident with Qatar.

“We have formally registered our serious concerns regarding the incident with Qatari authorities and have been assured that detailed and transparent information on the event will be provided soon,” he said.

