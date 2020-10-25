Man in critical condition after shark attack off Townsville

A shark has attacked a man at Britomart Reef, 120 kilometres north of Townsville, in North Queensland.

Police said a 59-year-old man from South Mission Beach was bitten on the upper thigh.

The Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) said the man was in a critical condition.

He was taken on a boat to the Dungeness boat ramp at Lucinda about 1.10pm on Sunday, where he was initially treated by paramedics.

#Update – One patient has been airlifted in a critical condition to Townsville Hospital following earlier shark bite at #Lucinda — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) October 25, 2020

He was then airlifted to Townsville University Hospital, where he is undergoing surgery.

Britomart Reef is a popular snorkelling and spearfishing site off Hinchinbrook.

A QPS spokesman said the man had been spearfishing east of Hinchinbrook when the attack happened.

They said the man had been with a local group.

