Qld LNP’s curfew bid ‘potentially breaches international law’: Amnesty

Queensland Liberal National Party leader Deb Frecklington on the campaign trail with LNP candidate John Hathaway and local shop owner Samantha Kingsley in Townsville. Photo: AAP
The Liberal Nationals’ plan to enforce a legal curfew on Queensland teenagers could be a breach of human rights, Amnesty International has warned.

Queensland opposition leader Deb Frecklington announced the controversial election policy on Wednesday.

Under the proposal, to be trialled in Townsville, those under the age of 14 would have an 8pm curfew, while those 15 to 17 would need to be off the streets by 10pm.

Youths breaching the curfew would be detained in community centres until they were picked up by family, and parents would receive a $250 fine.

 

 

“This is all about keeping our children and our community safe. I will not apologise for being tough on crime,” Ms Frecklington said.

But the policy met with instant outrage, with critics pointing out it would largely target Indigenous teenagers or those from disadvantaged homes.

Human rights organisation Amnesty said the policy might be outside Australia’s international obligations, calling it “extremely concerning and potentially breaches international law”.

“A preemptive curfew on children will only entrench cycles of disadvantage, poverty, poor health and racism,” Amnesty International Australia campaigner Joel Mackay said.

“Youth prisons will once again overflow. It will affect the most marginalised children in our communities, who need support, and only get more children trapped in the quicksand of our justice system.”

Deb Frecklington said the policy was about being “tough on crime”. Photo: AAP

Mr Mackay said that the the global Committee on the Rights of the Child and the UN World Report on Violence Against Children had called for measures such as curfews to be banned.

“Australia is a signatory to the Convention on the Rights of the Child, so this policy may breach our commitment to international law if enacted,” he said.

“The evidence is clear: Tough on crime is not solving the issue of youth offending. The LNP seems not to be listening to the experts or reviewing the evidence.”

Queensland Greens politician Michael Berkman called the plan a “racist dogwhistle”.

Change The Record, a coalition of Aboriginal groups working to lower incarceration rates, said the plan would further marginalise young people.

Despite the criticism, the LNP defended the policy, saying detained children could be connected with social services.

“They do come from dysfunctional families, but we need to have the opportunity to engage them with health, with child services, with youth justice,” LNP candidate Glenn Doyle said.

Labor leads the LNP 51 per cent to 49 per cent on a two-party preferred basis in a Roy Morgan poll of Queensland voters’ intentions released on Wednesday.

Labor’s primary vote is up 0.6 per cent to 36 per cent since 2017, while the LNP’s has risen 1.3 per cent to 35 per cent.

Meanwhile, Labor’s border closure to NSW was backed by 51 per cent of respondents.

Roy Morgan said 51 per cent of men wanted the border to reopen, while only 43 per cent of women wanted the change.

Queenslanders go to the polls on October 31.

-with AAP

