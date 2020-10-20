‘On-again, off-again’ partner arrested after woman’s body found

The “on-and-off again” partner of a woman found dead outside a block of flats in Sydney’s south has been arrested over the alleged domestic violence incident.

Police and paramedics were called to Cremona Road at Como about 12.30am after reports of a body on a driveway of a block of units.

“Despite the efforts of neighbours, this female was unable to be revived and was unfortunately pronounced deceased at the scene due to extensive wounds to her upper body,” NSW Police Superintendent Jason Box said.

He confirmed the 39-year-old woman had been in an “on and off again” relationship with a man, also 39, for the past two years.

The ABC has confirmed the woman’s identity as 39-year-old Lynda Greenwood.

The man was arrested at a block of public housing units in Sylvania just after 9.30am on Tuesday.

He is expected to be charged with the woman’s murder.

Superintendent Box said police had recorded domestic incidents involving the pair in 2019.

He also said there was an apprehended violence order in place for the deceased woman against the man until 2021.

“The man was on a corrective services order, which is managed by the parole board, where they supervise this male and engage him by virtue of this order up to 2021,” Superintendent Box said.

Cremona Road has been closed in both directions, with police setting up a crime scene between the Como Hotel and Loretta Avenue.

Homicide detectives spoke to residents of homes next to the Como Hotel as they work to establish the circumstance surrounding the death.

Superintendent Box said preliminary evidence suggested the woman’s death occurred on the driveway.

“Extremely tragic, domestic violence, the lost of any life if tragic and especially under these circumstances … it involved neighbours who unfortunately had to involve themselves, and then there’s the family … ” he said.

He said the neighbours who discovered the woman’s body would be offered support and resources.

Steph Xian was on a walk with her mum at Syclla Bay Oval when she heard about the tragedy.

“I am really shocked, I have lived here for a long time and this area is usually very safe,” she said.

“I feel sad to hear about this death – it’s certainly not a nice way to start the day to hear this.”

Kathleen Mason, who lives in the same apartment complex as the woman, said all the residents were “absolutely horrified”.

“[Last night] I thought I heard a baby screaming or crying,” she said.

“I didn’t think too much of it to be honest.”

A close friend of the woman said her death was “really, really sad”.

“I knew her really well – she was a really lovely person.

“She was a very kind, friendly, generous person – she was just great.”

NSW Police have urged anyone with information about the woman’s death to contact Crime Stoppers.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 131 114

-ABC