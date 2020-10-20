Homicide investigation after woman’s body found in Como in Sydney’s south

A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead outside a block of units in Sydney’s south.

Police and paramedics were called to Cremona Road at Como about 12.30am after reports of a dead body on a driveway.

When emergency services arrived at the scene, the woman, 39, was already dead.

In a statement, NSW Police said a 39-year-old man, who was known to the woman, was arrested at a home in Sylvania just after 9.30am on Tuesday.

Cremona Road has been closed in both directions, with police setting up a crime scene between the Como Hotel and Loretta Avenue.

Homicide detectives are speaking to residents of homes next to the Como Hotel as they work to establish the circumstance surrounding the death.

Steph Xian was on a walk with her mum at Syclla Bay Oval when she heard about the tragedy.

“I am really shocked, I have lived here for a long time and this area is usually very safe,” she said.

“As a woman, I feel sad to hear about this death – it’s certainly not a nice way to start the day to hear this.”

Kathleen Mason, who lives in the same apartment complex as the woman, said all the residents were “absolutely horrified”.

“[Last night] I thought I heard a baby screaming or crying,” she said.

“I didn’t think too much of it to be honest.”

A close friend of the woman said her death was “really, really sad”.

“I knew her really well – she was a really lovely person.

“She was a very kind, friendly, generous person – she was just great.”

NSW Police have urged anyone with information about the woman’s death to contact Crime Stoppers.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

-ABC