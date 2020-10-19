News Man shot dead on southwest Sydney street

Man shot dead on southwest Sydney street

NSW Police had their hands full with weekend sports violence.
The NSW homicide squad is investigating the shooting death of a man in Sydney’s south-west.

Police said the unidentified man’s body was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Simmat Avenue in Condell Park about 7.30am on Monday.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died on scene.

Officers from Bankstown Police Area Command established a crime scene and the homicide squad has been called in to investigate.

Simmat Avenue and Curtin Place are closed in both directions, with local diversions in place. Police are advising the community to avoid the area.

The man’s killer has not been apprehended.

More to come.

