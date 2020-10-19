News Gang leader’s brother shot dead on Sydney street
Updated:

Gang leader’s brother shot dead on Sydney street

The ABC has confirmed a man shot dead in Sydney’s south-west is the younger brother of the leader of the Brothers 4 Life gang.

Mejid Hamzy, brother of Bassam Hamzy, was killed during a targeted daylight attack in Condell Park on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to Simmat Avenue about 7:30am, where they found Mejid Hamzy with several gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

Bassam Hamzy is considered one of Australia’s most notorious criminals. Photo: ABC

Bassam Hamzy started the Brothers 4 Life gang while in jail, after he converted to radical Islam.

The gang has several chapters in suburbs across Sydney’s south-west.

In 1999, aged 19, Hamzy shot dead a teenager on a Sydney nightclub strip and was jailed for 21 years for murder.

The riot squad has been called to the scene and a burnt-out getaway car has been found parked outside a home in the nearby suburb of Yagoona.

Traffic diversions are in place and the public is advised to avoid the area.

Residents trying to leave their homes are being allowed to do so under police orders.

The homicide squad is assisting with investigations and a crime scene has been established.

