Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Darren Weir to stand trial over racing charges

Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Darren Weir has been committed to stand trial on charges of conspiring to defraud racing stewards during the 2018 Spring Racing Carnival.

Ballarat Magistrate Ron Saines on Monday ruled there was enough evidence for a jury to find Weir, his then-assistant Jarrod McLean and then-stablehand Tyson Kermond conspired to cheat and defraud stewards.

Mr Saines also said there was enough evidence to find the trio were present when an unauthorised device was used on Red Cardinal, Yogi and Tosen Basil a week before that year’s Melbourne Cup, and that the trio knew it was outside the rules of racing.

Weir pleaded not guilty in an online sitting of Ballarat Magistrates Court to two counts of conspiracy and two firearms offences.

McLean pleaded not guilty to two counts of conspiracy, seven betting offences and a single drugs charge.

Kermond also pleaded not guilty to two conspiracy charges.

A single charge of corrupt betting on Melbourne Cup day was dismissed against retired jockey William Hernan.

-AAP