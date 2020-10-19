News Queensland Police locate missing girl aged 3 after Amber Alert
Queensland Police locate missing girl aged 3 after Amber Alert

Police said a 33-year-old man was seen with the girl and did not return to the address as planned. Photo: Queensland Police Service
UPDATE MONDAY 10.15am:

Queensland police have located a three-year-old girl after an Amber Alert was issued, warning she may be at “significant risk”.

Officers issued the Alert for the child on Monday morning after she was taken from Lehville Street in Beenleigh on Sunday afternoon.

They appealed for public assistance to find her and announced she was located at 10.15am on Monday morning.

Queensland Police are urging anyone with information to call 131 564 to provide information about this incident or 000 for life threatening information about this incident.

