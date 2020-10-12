Two drivers in critical condition after head-on crash in Canberra

Two people are in a critical condition at the Canberra Hospital after a driver crossed into the oncoming lane of William Hovell Drive near Hawker in Canberra’s west.

Detective Inspector Marcus Boorman said both drivers – both the sole occupants of their cars – were left with severe injuries.

“When you look at any collision that involves speed, it is a 90 kilometres per hour speed zone here, the injuries are going to be very severe,” he said.

“I won’t go into the exact nature of the injuries, needless to say, they are very serious.

“It is a very traumatic scene down there.”

Detective Inspector Boorman said it took emergency services workers more than an hour and a half to cut the man and woman from their vehicles.

He said they had considered calling in a helicopter to airlift them because of the time it took, but ultimately the pair were taken to hospital in separate ambulances by police escort.

The highway has been closed since the crash occurred about 7.30am, when the driver heading towards Belconnen crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a driver heading towards the city.

Police are yet to identify ages of the drivers or any other details, as they wait to inform family and next of kin.

Detective Inspector Boorman said it would require further investigation to determine what caused the crash.

“From all accounts it was a normal Monday in Canberra on Canberra’s roads,” he said.

“Until we can work out why one vehicle was on the incorrect side of the road I really can’t comment any further.”

ACT Policing is calling for anyone with dashcam footage or information to contact them.

