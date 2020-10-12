Pope meets Cardinal George Pell in midst of Vatican money scandal

Pope Francis has met Australian Cardinal George Pell, the Vatican’s former economy minister who has returned to Rome after the firing of an Italian cardinal whom Pell had accused of obstructing financial reform.

Cardinal Pell was cleared earlier this year of child sexual abuse charges in Australia after spending 13 months in prison, and it remains unclear whether he will take up another role in the Vatican.

The Vatican announced the meeting between Cardinal Pell and Pope Francis in a statement on the Pope’s daily private audiences, but gave no details.

“It went very well,” Cardinal Pell told reporters on Monday in front of his residence just outside the Vatican walls.

Pope Francis receives Cardinal George Pell in an audience today – Vatican News After spending 400 days in jail, this past April, he was unanimously acquitted by the Australian High Court of the charge of the sexual abuse of minors.https://t.co/m8T2W9SQ0k pic.twitter.com/4A7LBW7vvV — Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) October 12, 2020

Cardinal Pell, 79, returned to Rome on September 30, just days after the Pope fired Cardinal Pell’s nemesis, Italian Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who was accused of embezzlement and nepotism.

Cardinal Becciu has denied all wrongdoing.

While Cardinal Becciu was No.2 in the Vatican’s Secretariat of State and Pell was economy minister, the two had a very stormy relationship.

Cardinal Becciu told reporters the day after he was sacked about a meeting between Cardinal Pell, the Pope and Cardinal Becciu where Cardinal Pell told Cardinal Becciu, “You are dishonest”, and Cardinal Becciu replied: “How dare you!”

After Cardinal Becciu was sacked, Cardinal Pell said: “The Holy Father was elected to clean up Vatican finances. He plays a long game and is to be thanked and congratulated on recent developments.”

Cardinal Pell said he hoped the “cleaning of the stables” would continue.

Cardinal Becciu’s lawyer has denied Italian media reports that his client sent money to Australia to help Cardinal Pell’s “enemies” while he was facing the sexual abuse charges.

Through his lawyer, the Australian man who accused Cardinal Pell of sexually abusing him two decades ago denied Italian reports speculating that he may have been bribed to testify.

Cardinal Pell’s Australian lawyer, Robert Richter QC, called for an investigation “to track the money trail”. He said it should include Italian and Australian investigators.

“If one is to give any credence to what has been alleged, then it is critical that all proper money-tracing exercises be undertaken,” Mr Richter told Reuters.