NSW records six new cases including one locally acquired and five in quarantine

NSW has recorded six new cases of coronavirus, including one locally acquired and five in returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

A fresh public health alerts were issued on Sunday for a number of shops in Sydney’s southwest as NSW grapples with a resurgence in virus cases with a cluster linked to a clinic in Liverpool growing and patients of a Lakemba clinic warned to monitor for symptoms.

The new cases were recorded from 7391 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday night, compared with 12,823 the previous day.

NSW said the new locally acquired case was a household contact of a case reported on Sunday.

“These cases are linked to another two previously reported cases, the source of which remains under investigation,” the statement said on Monday.

“Testing numbers have dropped recently, which is a concern as it limits our ability to find people with COVID-19 early and contain further spread,” it said.

People particularly in western and southwestern Sydney are being urged to get tested even if they have mild symptoms like a runny nose or scratchy throat, cough, fever or other symptoms that could be COVID-19.

Public health alerts have been issued for a number of retail stores in Sydney’s southwest, with casual contacts asked to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Anyone who visited the following stores is considered a casual contact: Carnes Hill Big W on October 4 (between 3pm and 4.30pm), Edmondson Park Aldi on October 4 (6pm and 7pm).

Also considered casual contacts are anyone who visited Casula Chemist Warehouse on October 6 (12.30pm-1pm), Crossroads Bunnings on October 7 (2pm-3pm), or Casula Costco on October 9 (3pm-3.30pm).

Call to mandate mask wearing on public transport

Meanwhile, NSW Labor has renewed calls for the government to mandate mask wearing on public transport after passengers on a Sydney bus on the long weekend were urged to get tested for COVID-19 and self isolate.

NSW Health issued a warning on Sunday for people who were on a bus that left Central station just before midnight on October 4 and arrived at Strathfield at 12.15pm on October 5, saying all were now considered close contacts of an infected passenger.

“All passengers … are advised to immediately get tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate for 14 days from the time of travel. Passengers should remain isolated for the full 14 days regardless of their test result,” the statement said.

Opposition leader Jodi McKay said Labor has been calling on the government to make masks mandatory for months.

“If (Transport Minister) Andrew Constance says he’s worried about complacency then maybe he should take a good look at his own lack of action. The buck stops with him and the Premier,” she tweeted on Monday.

A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the department continued to follow the advice of NSW Health continued by strongly recommending the use of face masks on public transport.

“More than 3300 extra temporary services were introduced earlier this year to provide additional capacity and to help with physical distancing and provide more options off peak for customers.

Customers should continue to sit on the marked seats to stay COVID safe, with physical distancing adherence on services around 98.8 per cent, the spokesperson said.

-with AAP