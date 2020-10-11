Train and bus collide in Thailand, killing at least 20

A bus heading to a Buddhist temple has collided with a train in central Thailand, killing at least 20 people and injuring 30, authorities say.

The accident happened near the Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station, 63 kilomeres east of Bangkok, at 8.05am on Sunday, Governor of Chachoengsao province, Maitree Tritilanon, said.

The tour bus was carrying 65 factory workers and was crossing a railway track when it was hit by a freight train headed to the capital.

The bus was pushed onto its side and the top was ripped off.

Debris and metal were scattered around the accident area, images from rescue workers show.

The train remained on the rails.

The Governor said the crossing had an alarm but no barrier to block traffic when a train was coming.

He said the province would install speed bumps and barriers, as well as cut down trees near the crossing to improve visibility.

“Let this case be a lesson, and we will make improvements at risky spots so such accidents will not take place again,” he said in a statement

The bus passengers were travelling from Samut Prakan province to the Buddhist temple in Chachoengsao for a ceremony marking the end of the Buddhist Lent.

All of the injured were taken to two hospitals.

Police said they were investigating the incident.

Thailand’s roads rank among the world’s deadliest, according to the World Health Organisation.

There has been little improvement despite safety campaigns over the years.

-Reuters/AP