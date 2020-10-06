‘Masks matter’: President’s backlash on return to White House

US President Donald Trump has been criticised for his “reckless departure” from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, telling his American fan base there was nothing to fear from COVID-19, and removing his mask on the balcony of the White House.

Still infectious with the coronavirus, Mr Trump climbed the stairs at the South Portico of the White House, removed his mask and saluted as he looked over the South Lawn, appearing to be breathing deeply.

CNN reported a source saying “he is done with the hospital,”, with the President concerned the optics of him being hospitalized made him “look weak,” a second source said.

In a video posted a short time later, Mr Trump defended his conduct and suggested he may be immune from the virus.

“Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it,” he said.

“You’re gonna beat it. We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines, all developed recently. And you’re gonna beat it. I went, I didn’t feel so good, and two days ago, I could have left two days ago, two days ago I felt great, like better than I have in a long time.

“I said just recently, better than 20 years ago. Don’t let it dominate. Don’t let it take over your lives. Don’t let that happen. We have the greatest country in the world.”

“We’re going back to work. We’re going to be out front. As your leader I had to do that. I knew there was danger to it, but I had to do it. I stood out front. I led. Nobody that’s a leader would not do what I did.

“And maybe I’m immune, I don’t know. But don’t let it dominate your lives. Get out there, be careful, we have the best medicines in the world. And it all happened very shortly, and they’re all getting approved, and the vaccines are coming momentarily.”

Later, the President’s niece, Mary Trump, who wrote a tell-all memoir Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, told CNN her uncle subscribed to “the doctrine of the power of positive thinking.”

“It makes perfect sense to me that Donald no matter how sick he may or may not be would pull this kind of stunt,” she said.

Masks matter: Biden

In a town hall on MSNBC on Monday, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said he hoped Mr Trump “would communicate the right lesson to the American people. Masks matter.”

“There’s a lot to be concerned about – 210,000 people have died,” Mr Biden continued. “I hope no one walks away with a message thinking that it is not a problem. It’s a serious problem. It’s an international pandemic.”

He also argued it should be seen as a patriotic duty to wear a mask.

Asked if Mr Trump bore some responsibility for contracting the virus, Mr Biden said, “Look, anybody who contracts the virus by essentially saying masks don’t matter, social distancing doesn’t matter, I think is responsible for what happens to them.”

Around 6:30pm, Trump gave a thumbs up to reporters as he left the hospital, but did not answer a shouted question from a reporter: “Do you think you might be a super-spreader, Mr. President?”

He then took a motorcade to Marine One, which ferried him to the South Lawn of White House.

Mr Trump had tweeted earlier in the day that he would leave the hospital.

“Feeling really good!” he said. “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Earlier, at a press conference on Monday afternoon local time, Mr Trump’s physician Sean Conley said that “he may not be entirely out of the woods yet,” but that he was cleared to return to the White House.

Dr Conley declined to say when the president had last tested negative, or to share results of his lung scans, citing HIPAA, the federal patient privacy law.

Dozens more within Trump circle test positive

Mr Trump’s return to the White House comes as a growing circle of presidential advisers have tested positive. On Monday morning, Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, announced that she had tested positive along with two of McEnany’s aides.

Trump’s blood oxygen levels dropped twice over the course of his treatment, Conley said at a press conference on Sunday. He was given supplemental oxygen, as well as a variety of drug treatments, including Remdesivir, dexomethosone and an experimental Regeneron antibody cocktail.

-with agencies