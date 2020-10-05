Police, SES search in Brisbane bushland for missing Federal Circuit Court judge Guy Andrew

Queensland Police and SES volunteers are searching bushland in Mount Coot-tha and The Gap for missing Federal Circuit Court judge Guy Andrew.

He was reported missing on Sunday after he drove in the direction of Mount Coot-tha, where he normally went walking, but failed to return.

His car was located on Dillon Road in The Gap on Sunday afternoon.

About 40 SES are scouring bushland along with police trail bike riders.

Police and the man’s family hold concerns for his welfare, although police said they did not believe his disappearance was suspicious.

Police said a ground search started on Sunday and was continuing.

He is described as Caucasian, 176 centimetres tall with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

-ABC