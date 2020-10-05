Victorians urged to ‘stay the course’ as weather heats up

Melburnians “can and should” head outside but they have been warned that carelessly soaking up the sun now will risk their chances of enjoying a COVID-normal summer.

Making the most of the warm weather without a mask could trigger another outbreak and jeopardise all that Victoria has been working so hard to achieve.

That was Premier Daniel Andrews’ main message on Sunday after large groups at beaches and parks flouted virus restrictions.

Mr Andrews reinforced his warning for people to not be selfish and to “stay the course” as they enjoy the outdoors.

“We are so, so close. Let’s not any of us do anything that might undermine the very positive numbers,” he said.

“Once we get them low, we can keep them low and we can open up again – if we don’t do anything silly or anything selfish right now.”

This is great. We can, and should, enjoy the outdoors. Safely. Well done. https://t.co/xo6k8Jk4De — Chief Health Officer, Victoria (@VictorianCHO) October 3, 2020

Overall, coronavirus case numbers continue to be low across Victoria, with one fatality and 12 new cases disagnosed in the 24 hours to Sunday morning.

Mr Andrews warned people that if they “try to shortcut this thing, then we will be back where we were weeks and months ago”.

“Let’s not any of us do anything to jeopardise where we find ourselves. It is delicately poised”.

“It’s sunny, yes, and people love to go to the beach when it’s sunny but there’s a global pandemic on,” Mr Andrews said.

“Surely, there’s a greater urge to see this thing, to defeat it and to have a normal summer and have a COVID normal Christmas and 2021.”

SA records new case of COVID-19

South Australia has recorded a new case of COVID-19 after a man in his 20s returning from overseas tested positive while in hotel quarantine.

SA Health says the case is an old infection but had not been previously counted.

The state has one active case, with 471 reported cases and four deaths.

It comes after SA revised its coronavirus restrictions, with licensed pubs and restaurants able to serve drinks to standing patrons from Saturday, provided they are in an outdoor area.

SA has also eased measures on the events sector to allow private functions with a maximum of 150 people, including weddings, to have dancing and the service of drinks to people who are standing.

WA ship crew member’s negative COVID test

A crew member from a cargo ship docked at Fremantle Port has tested negative to COVID-19, West Australian authorities have confirmed.

The crew member aboard the Kota Legit vessel was tested after it emerged they had been unwell while the ship was at sea, WA Health said on Sunday.

“The ship can recommence activities and depart Fremantle to travel to its next port,” WA Health said.

The ship arrived in Fremantle after a seven-day voyage from Port Klang in Malaysia. It’s believed to have been in China and Singapore before that.

It comes as authorities continue to deal with an outbreak of 17 cases on the Patricia Oldendorff bulk carrier off Port Hedland.

The vessel, carrying 20 Filipino nationals and the captain, arrived from Manila on September 16 and is anchored eight nautical miles off WA’s north-west coast.

Nine people remain on the ship as essential crew, seven of whom have tested positive.

There are also a dozen crew members in quarantine at the fenced-off Hedland Hotel and 10 of them have tested positive.

Authorities are confident the ship will set sail in the next week.

WA recorded no new cases on Sunday and has 17 active cases.