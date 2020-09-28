Victoria’s hotel quarantine program failed for ‘multitude of decisions, actions and inactions’

Victoria’s hotel quarantine inquiry has heard the program failed due to a “multitude of decisions, actions and inactions”.

Delivering closing submissions to the inquiry on Monday, counsel assisting Tony Neal QC said there was no suggestion those who set up the program worked other than with “the best of intentions and to the best of their ability”.

“Bad faith or corruption is not what the evidence shows,” he said.

Mr Neal said public servants were given just 36 hours to set up the program, following a national cabinet announcement on March 27.

Within two and a half months, the “hastily assembled program failed at two locations … and with disastrous consequences”, he said.

“It will not be suggested that a single decision or a single actor caused the hotel quarantine Program to fail in its objective of stopping the spread of COVID-19 into the broader community,” Mr Neal sad.

“A multitude of decisions, actions and inactions, many of which compounded the effect of the other, ultimately expressed itself in the outbreaks which subverted the very reason for the existence of a hotel quarantine program.”

Victoria’s second wave of coronavirus, which resulted in more than 18,000 new infections and 750 deaths, can be traced back to outbreaks among security guards at the Rydges on Swanston and Stamford Plaza hotels in mid-May and June.

The inquiry has held 25 days of public hearings and heard from 63 witnesses, including returned travellers, security guards, hotel managers, senior public servants, ministers and Premier Daniel Andrews.

But no one has been able to say who made the decision to use private security guards, rather than the police or the Australian Defence Force, who assisted in other states.

The premier apologised unreservedly to Victorians when he appeared before the inquiry on Friday.

“Mistakes have been made in this program and answers are required,” Mr Andrews said.

“I want to make it very clear to each and every member of the Victorian community that I am sorry for what has occurred here.”

The three lawyers for the inquiry will each make submissions on Monday, before the $3 million inquiry hands down its findings on November 6.

Retired judge Jennifer Coate heads the board of inquiry.

