Critical phase in whale rescue as almost 100 perish off Tasmania’s west coast

A complex and delicate rescue operation is underway off Tasmania’s west coast as marine experts reveal almost 100 whales in a pod of 270 have already perished.

The whales, believed to be pilot whales, were discovered stranded on a sandbar inside Macquarie Harbour near Strahan on Monday.

About 60 people are currently helping with the delicate rescue operation, including 40 parks and wildlife staff and personnel from nearby fish farms, which have supplied boats.

Rescuers will try to refloat some of the whales they deem to be more robust and give them the best chance while many remain half-submerged in a barometric shallow tide which is weather dependent.

Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service’s Nic Deka said progress will be slow.

“This morning’s phase will be critical in determining what is possible,” he told reporters.

“Basically we’ll take the animals with the best chance to start with and the ones that we are able to deal with.

“Some animals may be simply too big or in an unsuitable location.”

Mr Deka said about one third of the whales had already died as of Monday evening and most were inaccessible by boat.

“In terms of mass strandings in Tasmania, this is the trickiest we’ve had to deal with,” he added, saying the mission could take days.

Mr Deka said pilot whales were a robust species and the survivors have a chance of lasting several days on the sandbars if the weather stays cool.

“It’s ugly for people on the ground but as far as the whales go, it’s ideal,” he said.

The whales got into trouble on Monday morning but the rescue couldn’t begin until marine specialists were able to survey the scene.

Mr Deka said multiple rescue methods would be trialled and a lot would depend on how the whales respond.

It is understood to be the biggest mass stranding in Tasmania in more than a decade.

Mr Deka said the social pilot whales, which travel in groups of up to 1000, could have been drawn close to the coast to feed or because the pod followed the misadventure of a few individuals.

-with AAP