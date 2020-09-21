News Six years on, Israeli court rules Malka Leifer must return to Australia to face child sex abuse charges
Updated:

Malka Leifer, in February 2018, is running out of options after the 71st extradition hearing. Photo: Getty
A Jerusalem court has ruled that former Melbourne school principal Malka Leifer should be extradited to Australia to face 74 child sex abuse charges.

Monday’s Jerusalem District Court decision was the 71st hearing in the long-running extradition case.

Earlier this month the Israeli Supreme Court rejected an appeal heard in July regarding Leifer’s mental fitness to stand trial.

Leifer is wanted in Australia for 74 charges of rape and child abuse from her time as principal at Melbourne’s Adass Israel School.

Three Melbourne sisters’ who were allegedly abused by Leifer, who fled to Israel after allegations arose in 2008, have been fighting to bring her back to Australia for almost a decade.

Leifer’s lawyers, however, still have an opportunity to appeal in Israel’s Supreme Court.

