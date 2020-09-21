A Jerusalem court has ruled that former Melbourne school principal Malka Leifer should be extradited to Australia to face 74 child sex abuse charges.

Monday’s Jerusalem District Court decision was the 71st hearing in the long-running extradition case.

Earlier this month the Israeli Supreme Court rejected an appeal heard in July regarding Leifer’s mental fitness to stand trial.

Leifer is wanted in Australia for 74 charges of rape and child abuse from her time as principal at Melbourne’s Adass Israel School.

After six years of court proceedings, the Jerusalem District Court finally ruled on Monday to extradite suspected sex offender Malka Leifer to #Australia where she is wanted on 74 charges of sexual abuse and rape of minors. Report by @jeremysharon https://t.co/0fy9gHdRGc — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) September 21, 2020

Three Melbourne sisters’ who were allegedly abused by Leifer, who fled to Israel after allegations arose in 2008, have been fighting to bring her back to Australia for almost a decade.

Leifer’s lawyers, however, still have an opportunity to appeal in Israel’s Supreme Court.