Former Olympian Lisa Curry has posted a tribute to her eldest daughter Jaimi Kenny on Instagram after the 33-year-old lost a long battle with illness.

Surrounded by her family, Jaimi died peacefully on Monday morning at Queensland’s Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday morning, Curry, 58, said her daughter’s death didn’t feel “right or real”.

“I will miss you when the clouds are dark and stormy and when the rainbow appears. I will miss you when I close my eyes. I will miss you when I open my eyes,” she wrote.

“Our hearts are completely broken.

“Our beautiful daughter Jaimi has lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital yesterday morning with her loving family by her side. So loved. So beautiful. So kind to everyone … So painful. I can barely breathe.

“Jaimi will forever be remembered as a caring, bright and loving soul who always put others before herself. Her love of flowers, cooking, art, decorating, photography, babies, the beach, and helping others will always be remembered.

“Our hearts are broken and the pain is unbearable but we cherish every wonderful moment we got to share with our treasured and so loved first child.”

In a statement, Kenny said: “It goes without saying that this is a very difficult time for family and friends and we trust we will all be allowed to grieve in privacy”.

Kenny did not reveal the nature of his daughter’s illness.

The former Olympians thanked Sunshine Coast hospital staff for giving them extra time to spend with their daughter.

Curry posted a photograph on her Instagram page to celebrate Jaimi’s 33rd birthday on June 25.

‘Beautiful soul’

Sporting greats, musicians and entertainers took to social media to send messages of condolence on Tuesday morning.

“My dear friend! My heart is hurting for you right now! Sending love and light … Jamie was a beautiful soul inside and out and so very loved,” wrote singer Natalie Bassingthwaighte.

Swimmer Tracey Wickham said she had also lost a daughter, saying

“it’s a tragic time when losing a child”.

“I cant believe we both have lost our beloved beautiful daughters,” she wrote.

Kenny and Curry married in 1986 and had three children together before separating in 2009 before finalising their divorce in 2017.

Jaimi was their eldest, born in 1987.

-with agencies